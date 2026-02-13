The Supreme Court of India on Friday granted interim bail to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari Bhatt in connection with a Rs. 30 crores cheating case lodged in Rajasthan. A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the order after the couple approached the apex court challenging the Rajasthan High Court decision that had earlier declined them bail.

The matter pertains to allegations that funds collected for film production were allegedly diverted. The complaint was filed by Dr Ajay Murdia, associated with the Indira Group of Companies, which operates the fertility chain Indira IVF as well as Indira Entertainment LLP. Reports indicate that Bhatt and his wife were taken into custody in December 2025 and subsequently remanded to judicial custody. On January 31, the Jodhpur Bench of the Rajasthan High Court rejected their bail application, following which they moved the Supreme Court seeking relief.

As per Bar and Bench, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the couple, submitted, “He cannot put the director, his wife, everybody in jail...What is going on?” The State opposed the plea, arguing, “It's not so simple. ₹30 crore fraud!” During the hearing, Justice Bagchi observed, “But you cannot use these cases to recover money,” questioning whether criminal law mechanisms should be employed for financial recovery.

The Supreme Court issued notice in the petition and directed that Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari Bhatt be released on interim bail upon furnishing the required bail bonds. The Bench also sought a response from the Rajasthan government and ordered that the owner of Indira Entertainment LLP be impleaded as a respondent in the case to enable him to present his submissions.

The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on February 19, when the Court will take up the issue again after considering the responses filed by the parties involved.

