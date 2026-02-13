Amid mounting speculation surrounding the casting turmoil of Don 3, actor Hrithik Roshan has issued a clarification, stating that he was never approached for the film at any stage.

Addressing the rumours directly, Hrithik said, “What started off as just a rumour has now taken on an entire life of its own, and it's important to set the record straight. I would like to categorically clarify that I was never approached for Don 3 at any given time. Requesting media to steer clear of any such unverified reports.”

His statement comes in the wake of ongoing reports about behind-the-scenes developments involving the much-anticipated third instalment of the Don franchise.

Background: Don 3 Announcement and Exit

In August 2023, Excel Entertainment officially announced Don 3, unveiling Ranveer Singh as the new face of the iconic franchise. A stylised announcement video generated considerable buzz, with the action spectacle slated to go on floors in 2026.

However, recent developments indicated that Ranveer Singh had exited the project, triggering intense discussion within industry circles. Readers may recall that last week, Bollywood Hungama reported that the situation escalated to the extent that two closed-door meetings were held under the aegis of the Producers Guild of India, involving key stakeholders.

Allegations and Counter-Narratives

At the second meeting, Ranveer’s stance was reportedly presented first. A producer present at the meeting, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated, “Ranveer blamed Excel Entertainment for unprofessionalism and not being serious about taking Don 3 on floors. He stated that Farhan Akhtar never had a bound script in place and that, as an actor, he prefers to work only with fully developed material.”

The source further claimed, “Ranveer also pointed out that Farhan was never open to feedback on the script and had issues incorporating certain subplots. He further alleged that Excel was exploring the possibility of getting Hrithik Roshan on board and only re-approached him after the success of Dhurandhar, to capitalise on his momentum.”

It is this specific claim that appears to have prompted Hrithik Roshan’s clarification.

Setting the Record Straight

By publicly distancing himself from the project, Hrithik has sought to put an end to speculation linking him to Don 3. His statement underscores the actor’s position that he was not involved in any discussions related to the film.

As of now, there has been no official update from Excel Entertainment regarding the revised casting or production timeline of Don 3.

