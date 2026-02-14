Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has sold a duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi area for Rs 14.5 crores, according to property registration documents accessed through Zapkey. The duplex is located on the 40th and 41st floors of Tower 4 (Strata) at Planet Godrej, a premium residential complex in central Mumbai. The transaction was registered on February 12, 2026.

Abhishek Bachchan sells Mahalaxmi duplex apartment for Rs 14.5 crores: Report

The apartment, with a total carpet area of 2,249 sq ft, was sold at a rate of Rs 64,473 per sq ft. The deal includes three car parking spaces. Documents show that the buyers — Rishi Mandawat, a partner at Bain Capital Private Equity, and Smita Mehta — paid a stamp duty of Rs 89.76 lakhs for the transaction.

Mahalaxmi has emerged as a sought-after micro-market in recent years, witnessing steady activity in the luxury residential segment. Developments such as Planet Godrej have attracted high-net-worth individuals owing to their location and scale.

The sale comes at a time when Bachchan has been expanding his footprint beyond cinema. In January this year, he entered the real estate sector with a project in Gujarat’s GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City), a planned global financial and IT services hub located between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. The land for the project was originally acquired years ago by his father, Amitabh Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan has entered into a profit-sharing agreement with producer and real estate entrepreneur Anand Pandit, whose firm is expanding into Gujarat for the first time through this collaboration.

Apart from films and real estate, Bachchan also co-owns the Jaipur Pink Panthers, a professional kabaddi team that competes in the Pro Kabaddi League.

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Housefull 5. He also featured in the OTT release Kaalidhar Laapata on Zee5. He is currently attached to several upcoming projects, including Shah Rukh Khan’s next film King, directed by Siddharth Anand.

