The actress, who recently made headlines for her fearless stint on the adventure reality show, is set to headline an upcoming untitled daily soap slated to go on floors soon.

Actor Shagun Sharma is set to add another milestone to her television career. After featuring in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and drawing attention for her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, the actress has now been confirmed as the female lead of Colors’ upcoming untitled fiction show.

Shagun Sharma to play lead role in Colors’ new fiction show after Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Sources

According to sources close to the development, the project is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors in Mumbai shortly. While the channel and makers are yet to officially unveil the title, storyline, or the rest of the cast, Shagun has reportedly been locked in to headline the daily soap.

The announcement comes at a time when the actress has been enjoying considerable visibility across television and social media. Most recently, Shagun made headlines after photographs from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 surfaced online, showing the injuries she sustained while performing high-risk stunts during the shoot. The pictures quickly went viral, with fans applauding her dedication and willingness to take on physically demanding challenges despite the setbacks.

Adding to the buzz, the makers recently released a new promotional video of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, giving viewers another glimpse of Shagun's adventurous journey on the reality series. Her presence in the promo has further heightened anticipation among audiences eager to watch the new season and see how she fares against the show's challenging tasks.

The actress also sparked speculation about her next professional move after she was recently spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai. While several reports hinted that she was in talks for a new television project, the latest development appears to have confirmed those rumours, with sources stating that she will be seen leading Colors' next fiction offering.

Over the years, Shagun Sharma has built a steady presence on television through a mix of fiction and reality shows. Her latest signing is expected to further strengthen her association with the small screen, as she transitions from the high-octane world of adventure reality television to a full-fledged daily drama.

An official announcement regarding the show's title, storyline, premiere date, and the remaining cast is awaited. With production expected to commence soon, more details about the project are likely to be revealed in the coming weeks.

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