The Supreme Court allowed Mahaprabhu Jagannath to be released after July 28 and issued notices on the appeal against the Orissa High Court's stay order.

The Supreme Court has refused to allow the immediate release of the animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath during the ongoing Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra. However, the court permitted the filmmakers to release the movie on or after July 28, once the annual festival concludes.

Supreme Court allows Mahaprabhu Jagannath release after Rath Yatra, issues notices on Odisha HC ban

The apex court also issued notices to the Centre, the Odisha government, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration and other respondents while hearing an appeal challenging the Orissa High Court's interim order that stayed the film's release.

High Court had stayed the film's release

The Orissa High Court had earlier stayed the nationwide release of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, observing that the film did not strictly adhere to the religious text of the Skanda Purana. The interim order came just a day before the film's scheduled theatrical release.

Challenging the decision, the makers moved the Supreme Court seeking urgent relief.

Makers cite financial losses, CBFC certification

Appearing for the filmmakers, Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat urged the Supreme Court to hear the matter on an urgent basis. He submitted that Mahaprabhu Jagannath is an animated film primarily aimed at children and is based on the life and legacy of Lord Jagannath.

Kamat argued that the High Court stayed the release solely on the ground that the film was not made in strict accordance with the Skanda Purana. He also informed the court that the CBFC had already granted the film a U certificate under Section 5 of the Cinematograph Act, clearing it for release in Hindi, Odia and Telugu.

The senior advocate further pointed out that the High Court's order was uploaded only at 9 pm on the eve of the scheduled release, leaving the producers with very little time to seek legal remedies.

According to the submissions, the makers have invested crores of rupees in the project and had planned screenings in more than 300 theatres across the country. Kamat also argued that the Public Interest Litigation leading to the stay was heard shortly before the release date, describing the High Court's order as a hurried decision.

Supreme Court issues notices

While declining to permit the film's release during the Rath Yatra, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre, the Odisha government, the CBFC, the temple administration and other concerned parties on the appeal against the High Court's interim order.

With the latest direction, Mahaprabhu Jagannath can now be released in theatres on or after July 28, subject to any further orders in the case.

Also Read: Mahaprabhu Jagannath makers move Supreme Court after Orissa HC halts film release

More Pages: Mahaprabhu Jagannath Box Office Collection

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