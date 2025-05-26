As the wave of nostalgia-driven re-releases continues in Bollywood, Cocktail, the 2012 romantic drama starring Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty, and Saif Ali Khan, is set to return to the big screen. The film will be re-released in theatres on May 30, 2025, as confirmed by the official social media handle of PVR INOX.

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, Cocktail originally hit cinemas on July 13, 2012, and quickly became a favourite among urban audiences for its contemporary take on friendship, love, and emotional conflict. The film also featured memorable performances by Boman Irani, Dimple Kapadia, and Randeep Hooda in supporting roles.

The re-release aligns with the recent trend of bringing back cult favourites to theatres, a strategy that has resonated well with both audiences and the box office. In 2024 alone, re-releases of films like Tumbbad, Laila Majnu, Rockstar, and Kal Ho Naa Ho collectively earned Rs 65 crores, with Tumbbad contributing nearly half that amount.

Cocktail remains one of Deepika Padukone’s breakthrough performances, with her portrayal of the free-spirited Veronica winning praise for its complexity and emotional depth. The film’s soundtrack, especially songs like ‘Tumhi Ho Bandhu’ and ‘Daaru Desi,’ also played a big role in its popularity and is expected to rekindle memories for fans as it returns to theatres.

