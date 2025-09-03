Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot month-long climax of Love & War in Italy in October

The climax of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War will be shot outside India in lengthy month-long schedule in October.

This would be Bhansali’s first shooting abroad since Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) in which Budapest masqueraded as Italy.

Ironically this time, in Love & War, he is actually shooting some intense dramatic and romantic sequences in Italy with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

With the Sicilian schedule, the shooting of Love & War will finally conclude. The film is being readied for release on March 20, 2026.

