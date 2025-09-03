comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 03.09.2025 | 8:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Param Sundari Baaghi 4 Jolly LLB 3 Thama Dhurandhar Alpha
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot month-long climax of Love & War in Italy in October

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot month-long climax of Love & War in Italy in October

en Bollywood News Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot month-long climax of Love & War in Italy in October
By Subhash K. Jha -

The climax of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War will be shot outside India in lengthy month-long schedule in October.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot month-long climax of Love & War in Italy in October

This would be Bhansali’s first shooting abroad since Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) in which Budapest masqueraded as Italy.

Ironically this time, in Love & War, he is actually shooting some intense dramatic and romantic sequences in Italy with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

With the Sicilian schedule, the shooting of Love & War will finally conclude. The film is being readied for release on March 20, 2026.

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot massive face-off between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal for Love & War

More Pages: Love & War Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcome their…

Nishaanchi trailer out: Anurag Kashyap…

Shanaya Kapoor to play double role in…

Shilpa Shetty bids farewell to iconic…

EXCLUSIVE: Ahan Shetty to headline India’s…

Line producer of Love & War files FIR…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification