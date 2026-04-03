The buzz surrounding Hera Pheri 3 refuses to die down, and the latest controversy involves writer Rohan Shankar, who has now addressed rumours about his alleged exit from the much-anticipated comedy sequel. After several reports claimed that the writer had stepped away from the project, Shankar has firmly denied the speculation, calling it misleading.

Hera Pheri 3 Row: Writer Rohan Shankar breaks silence, calls exit reports ‘fake news’

Taking to social media, the writer clarified that the claims were baseless and stemmed from a misinterpretation of his earlier comments. He stated, “Some fake news is being spread in my name about a big film. It’s completely false and has almost no truth in it. A simple interview about my work and cinema has been taken out of context and made into a clickbait headline. Please ignore it.”

The confusion appears to have originated from a recent interview where Shankar spoke about the challenges surrounding the film’s development. While he acknowledged being in discussions for the screenplay, he also pointed out that the project is currently facing delays due to ongoing legal complications. His remarks about scheduling issues, including director Priyadarshan being occupied with other projects, were reportedly misconstrued as confirmation of his exit.

Some fake news is being spread in my name about a big film. It’s completely false and has almost no truth in it. A simple interview about my work and cinema has been taken out of context and turned into a clickbait headline. Please ignore it🙏 — Rohan Shankar (@RohanShankar06) April 2, 2026



The third installment of the beloved franchise, featuring the iconic trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, has been facing multiple hurdles since its announcement. One of the major issues revolves around a legal dispute over the rights to the franchise, which is currently being contested in court.

Additionally, the film has also seen internal challenges, including reported creative differences that briefly led to Paresh Rawal stepping away from the project earlier this year. However, the situation was later resolved, with Suniel Shetty reportedly playing a key role in bringing the team back together.

Despite these setbacks, Hera Pheri 3 continues to generate strong interest among fans eager to see the return of the beloved characters. However, with legal matters still unresolved and the creative team juggling other commitments, the timeline for the film remains uncertain.

For now, Rohan Shankar’s clarification puts an end to speculation about his involvement, even as the larger questions surrounding the future of Hera Pheri 3 continue to linger.

Also Read: Hera Pheri 3 Row: Vijay Kumar claims ‘100 percent’ IP ownership amid legal battle with Firoz Nadiadwala

More Pages: Hera Pheri 3 Box Office Collection

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