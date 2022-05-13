comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.05.2022 | 11:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jayeshbhai Jordaar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Dhaakad Anek Major Janhit Mein Jaari
follow us on

Prithviraj: Here’s how Sunny Deol lost out on the lead role

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Just a couple of days ago, Yash Raj Films hosted a grand trailer launch for the Akshay Kumar – Manushi Chhillar starrer Prithviraj. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the historical drama has been making headlines since its announcement. Now as we near the release of the film, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Akshay was not the first choice; instead, the film’s director was considering Sunny Deol the lead the cast!

Prithviraj Here’s how Sunny Deol lost out on the lead role

Prithviraj: Here’s how Sunny Deol lost out on the lead role

Sharing details on the casting of the film, an industry source reveals, “Sunny Deol was Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s first choice for the role of Prithviraj Chauhan. When they were shooting Mohalla Assi in Varanasi five years ago, Dwivedi and Deol had long discussions on Prithivraj.” Revealing further, the source continues, “In their discussions Dwivedi and Deol covered a lot of topics about the film and the character, from what the final look and feel should be to the character’s dialect and mannerisms. They had even discussed the look and voice-quality of the character.”

When asked, the source revealed the reason Dwivedi opted to forgo Sunny Deol in the lead for Prithviraj. “Everything was on track with Sunny leading the cast. Then, with Yash Raj Films entering the picture, things changed. As per the YRF mandate, they wanted a more saleable hero than Sunny Deol, who also comes with a proven record of accomplishment. It was this decision that ultimately led to Deol being replaced.”

As for the film, Prithviraj directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi and backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films is set to release in theatres on June 3, 2022 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and Manav Vij in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Prithviraj Trailer Launch: “We had recorded a special musical track for Akshay Kumar. We used to play that music for him when he would walk from his vanity van to the sets of Prithviraj” – Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi

More Pages: Prithviraj Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

“How would I know how much Bollywood pays”,…

Salman Khan begins Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali…

Baba Arts Limited, producers of films like…

The Veil stars Nam Goong Min and Kim Ji Eun…

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer…

Woo Do Hwan and WJSN’s Bona in talks to lead…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification