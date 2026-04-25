Sunny Deol is set to collaborate with Excel Entertainment for a new film that is currently in development. While the makers have not officially shared details about the project, early information suggests that it is being planned on a notable scale.

Sunny Deol’s next with Excel Entertainment is a “high-concept project”

According to a source close to the development, “Sunny Deol is gearing up for a massive with Excel Entertainment, high-concept project that could redefine his big-screen presence. While the makers are keeping details tightly under wraps, insiders hint at an ambitious scale and powerful backing already in motion. The film has the potential to become one of his most impactful and talked-about ventures yet."

At present, the nature of the film, including its genre, storyline, and supporting cast, remains undisclosed. The production house is known for backing a range of projects across genres, and this collaboration adds another title to its upcoming slate.

Sunny Deol, who has continued to maintain a strong presence in Hindi cinema, is expected to bring his established screen persona to the project. Meanwhile, Excel Entertainment has built a reputation for producing films and series that balance commercial appeal with distinct storytelling.

Also Read: SCOOP: Sunny Deol-Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947 likely to be renamed Batwara 1947

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