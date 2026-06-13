The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy after superstar Salman Khan approached the court seeking to stop the film’s release. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna directed notices to be served to producer Amit Jani, Jani FireFox Films, director Bharat Shrinate, casting director Akshay Pandey, and other concerned parties. The matter has now been scheduled for further hearing on June 19.

Delhi High Court issues notices to ‘Kala Hiran’ makers after Salman Khan moves court over personality rights

Representing Salman Khan, advocate Nizam Pasha informed the court that a promotional poster released on May 29 featured a character bearing a strong resemblance to the actor. He pointed out that the individual in the poster was also shown wearing a bracelet similar to the one widely associated with Khan. According to the counsel, the film allegedly breaches a Delhi High Court order dated December 11, 2025, which safeguarded the actor’s personality rights.

During the proceedings, Pasha reiterated that the project was in violation of the earlier judicial order protecting Khan’s identity and associated attributes. The court was further informed that although the makers had not officially announced a release date for the film, its trailer was launched on Friday, despite earlier indications that it would be unveiled on June 20.

Referring to the legal issues connected to the blackbuck poaching case, Pasha stated before the court that the matters remain pending adjudication. He noted that four FIRs had been registered in connection with the case, adding that Khan had already been acquitted in three of them, while a Special Leave Petition (SLP) was pending in the remaining matter without any operative order being passed. The counsel argued that the filmmakers were attempting to commercially benefit from Khan’s identity and sought an injunction restraining the film’s release.

When the court sought clarification regarding the film’s release plans, Khan’s legal team submitted that no official release date had been declared by the producers.

In his plea, the actor asserted that the film’s promotional materials contained clear references to him. The application stated that the character showcased in the publicity content closely resembled Khan and was seen wearing a bracelet that is instantly recognizable as one of his most distinctive personal identifiers.

Khan has maintained that the unauthorized use of his likeness, image, and identifiable characteristics amounts to a violation of his personality rights and legal protections.

Also Read: Salman Khan moves Delhi High Court against Kala Hiran makers; seeks halt over alleged violation of personality rights

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.