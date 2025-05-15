Sunny Deol, riding high on the success of his recent action entertainer Jaat, is reportedly set to take a new leap in his career. According to a report by Peeping Moon, the veteran Bollywood star is in advanced negotiations with Netflix India to headline a high-budget action thriller, marking his much-anticipated OTT debut.

While the deal is yet to be officially signed, reports indicate that the modalities are being finalized swiftly. According to these reports, the project is in the writing phase, with the production team aligning schedules to accommodate Deol's existing commitments. The film promises to showcase the actor in his quintessential massy, action-packed avatar, something that fans of the Gadar star have long celebrated.

This upcoming thriller will be produced by Suparn Verma, who is known for backing gripping stories like The Family Man Season 2 and Rana Naidu, marking his third production venture and his most ambitious one yet. While the director for the Netflix film is yet to be finalized, industry chatter suggests a tight race among several notable filmmakers. One of the frontrunners is said to be a director who recently helmed a period drama for the platform, though an official confirmation is still awaited.

The move to digital appears to be a strategic step for Sunny Deol, who continues to enjoy a stronghold in theatrical cinema. His forthcoming film Lahore 1947—directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions—features an ensemble cast including Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal. The actor is also set to return in Border 2, alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Additionally, Deol is reportedly attached to Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana.

If finalized, the Netflix actioner would mark a new chapter in Deol’s career, offering fans the thrill of watching their favourite action hero in a digital-first narrative. With high-octane stunts and a gripping storyline expected, this project could well be one of the biggest OTT launches for an A-list Bollywood actor.

