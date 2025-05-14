Hina shared that she has always been fascinated by South Korea’s landscapes, traditions, and the global popularity of K-Drama and K-Pop.

Renowned Indian actor Hina Khan has been officially named the Honorary Ambassador of Korea Tourism in India. The appointment marks a new chapter in her career, highlighting her role in fostering cultural ties and encouraging Indian travellers to explore South Korea as a travel destination.

Sharing her excitement, Hina said, “It is a great honour to be appointed as the Honorary Ambassador of Korea Tourism. Korea has always fascinated me – from its beautiful landscapes and rich traditions to the global popularity of K-Drama and K-Pop. I am truly excited to continue to explore and share my journey through Korea with my audience and encourage more Indians to discover this wonderful destination.”

The Korea Tourism Organization’s collaboration with Hina Khan reflects the growing appeal of South Korea among Indian audiences and aims to strengthen the cultural and travel ties between the two countries.

As part of her ambassadorship, Hina recently visited South Korea, experiencing its heritage sites, local cuisine, and vibrant modern life, all of which she shared with her followers, generating excitement and curiosity among fans.

This new role positions Hina Khan as a global voice in the tourism space, expanding her influence beyond the entertainment industry. Her appointment underscores the rising power of Indian talent on the international stage and adds a meaningful layer to the ongoing India-Korea connection.

