In a significant turn of events, the much-anticipated Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf will now release in theatres on May 23, 2025, following a court directive. The decision comes after a legal dispute between Maddock Films and PVR Inox Cinemas was resolved, putting an end to weeks of uncertainty surrounding the film's release.

Bhool Chuk Maaf to release in theatres on May 23 after court settlement between Maddock Films and PVR Inox

The issue began when Maddock Films cancelled the film’s theatrical release just a day before its scheduled premiere due to rising Indo-Pak border tensions, opting instead for a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video. The abrupt move left PVR Inox fuming prompting them to sue Maddock for a breach of contract amounting to Rs. 60 crores.

However, the matter has now been settled in court with the filmmakers being directed to release the movie theatrically. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “The court has passed its order in the Maddock Films vs PVRInox Cinemas case. Bhool Chuk Maaf, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, will now release in cinemas on May 23, 2025. Maddock Films plans to resume its marketing campaign from May 15.”

Interestingly, while the standard digital release window for Hindi films is typically eight weeks post-theatrical release, the court has made an exception in this case. “While the standard digital release window for Hindi films is eight weeks post-theatrical release, Bhool Chuk Maaf will debut on Prime Video in just two weeks — on June 6, 2025 — as per the court’s directive,” the source added.

PVR Inox has reportedly withdrawn its demand for monetary compensation following the court's order for a theatrical release. It has also been clarified that the two-week OTT premiere window will be a one-off decision given the unique circumstances, and the eight-week norm for other films will remain in place.

Directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films in association with Amazon MGM Studios, Bhool Chuk Maaf is a romantic comedy with an interesting twist that also stars Seema Pahwa in a key role. The film’s new release plan is expected to revive its buzz as promotions are set to kick off again from May 15 onwards.

