In November 2025, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news that Salman Khan has an entertaining and extended cameo in Sunny Deol-starrer Gabru. We now bring to you another exclusive news about this film – the release has been pushed and it won’t arrive next month.

EXCLUSIVE: March gets emptier; after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Gabru also postponed; Sunny Deol starrer won’t release on March 13

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Gabru was scheduled to release in cinemas on March 13. But now, the makers have decided to push the release. The makers are considering a few options and are expected to lock a date soon. Once done, they’ll make an official announcement.”

While the reason behind the delay is not known, a trade source said, “The holy month of Ramzan will be underway in mid-March, which could limit footfalls from a section of the audience. Moreover, the much-awaited films Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic are set to clash on March 19. Sunny Deol’s track record has strengthened after the blockbuster success of Border 2 and Gadar 2 (2023). Hence, it makes sense to arrive at a time when a larger number of moviegoers will be available to catch the film on the big screen.”

Gabru is directed by Shashank Udapurkar and produced by Vishal Rana. In November, Bollywood Hungama carried a quote of a source who said, “There was a requirement of a star and the makers knew that Salman Khan fit the bill completely. Salman was approached and he loved the part and its contribution to the film. He quietly shot the film more than a year ago and it has shaped up well. His cameo in Gabru is all heart. It is adorable and also highly entertaining. He has 3 scenes in total and hence, it’s an extended special appearance.”

Sometime back, Bollywood Hungama revealed that the Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan-Wamiqa Gabbi-Rakul Preet Singh starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which was to release in cinemas on March 4, has also been postponed. With Gabru also pushed, trade, industry and even moviegoers now wonder if any film, other than Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic, would arrive in cinemas in the month of March. A clearer picture on this front is expected to emerge in a few days.

Also Read: Next On Netflix 2026: Ikka actor Tillotama Shome reveals, “A fly crawled into Sunny Deol’s EYE; he STILL didn’t stop the shot…he reasoned, ‘I didn’t want to spoil your take'”

More Pages: Gabru Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.