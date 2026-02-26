After days of speculation and mounting excitement online, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have shared the first official pictures from their wedding, offering fans a glimpse into what they have called “The Wedding of VIROSH.” Vijay took to social media to share a set of their wedding photos.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna share FIRST pictures from “The Wedding of VIROSH”

The ceremony reportedly took place in Udaipur at 10:10 am, in keeping with Telugu wedding traditions. Set against a regal backdrop, the celebrations were intimate yet grand, with close friends and family in attendance. As mentioned earlier, the actors hosted a traditional South Indian style ceremony and Vijay also penned a heart-touching romantic note for his new wife. "One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around. Like my meals would've felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would've been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend... my wife".

Meanwhile, Rashmika too took to Instagram to add the same photos but she dedicated a separate love note to her husband wherein she added, "Hi my loves, Introducing to you now “My Husband”! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could! The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching.. the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man! I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today! I’ve truly been blessed! Vijju I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I’ve always told you that!! But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life - everything just makes a lot more sense now - it is because I have you - witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all! I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! to be your wife! To be called your wife!! it’s full party time now!! Let’s have the bestestest life ever together! I love you!".

Last Sunday, February 22, the couple formally announced their wedding through a joint note that quickly went viral. In the announcement, they revealed that their union would be known as “The Wedding of VIROSH” — a name that holds emotional significance. The term “VIROSH” was originally coined by fans years ago, combining their names into a single identity that gradually became shorthand for their bond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)



In their note, Vijay and Rashmika clarified that the name did not emerge from wedding planners or family customs, but from the affection of their supporters. What began as a fan-made label has now been embraced by the couple as a defining symbol of this milestone in their lives.

Their off-screen love story has often mirrored their on-screen chemistry. The two first shared screen space in Geetha Govindam, a film that became a commercial success and cemented their popularity as a pair. Their collaboration continued with Dear Comrade, further strengthening both their professional and personal equation. The couple is also set to appear together in Ranabaali after their wedding.

