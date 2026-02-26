Actor Ajay Devgn’s premium whisky label, The GlenJourneys, has reported a turnover exceeding Rs. 4 crore within just four months of launch. According to an official communication from the company, the single-malt brand has sold over 8,622 bottles since it debuted in October last year and is now preparing to expand beyond domestic markets through exports.

Launched as a collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Cartel Bros, The GlenJourneys has achieved a total turnover of Rs. 4.14 crores so far. The brand currently operates across 437 retail outlets spread over six Indian states. Its journey began in Maharashtra in October 2025, followed by a phased rollout to Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in January 2026. Most recently, it entered the Haryana market in February 2026, strengthening its North India footprint.

The company has also initiated the registration process in 23 additional states and union territories, including Punjab, Pondicherry, Rajasthan and Chandigarh, as part of its broader national expansion strategy. In addition to retail availability, The GlenJourneys has secured shelf space in duty-free outlets at major Indian airports such as Mumbai, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Trivandrum, Amritsar and Mangalore, giving the brand exposure to international travellers.

Speaking about the brand’s growth trajectory, Ajay Devgn reportedly shared a statement, “The GlenJourneys is rooted in time-honoured Scotch traditions and character. The encouraging response from Indian consumers is truly gratifying. Watching the brand grow steadily while earning international recognition gives us every reason to celebrate. I am deeply involved in shaping a brand that resonates with Indian audiences, especially beyond metro cities, through premium retail and on-trade channels. With growing demand, we are optimistic about strong sales momentum going forward.”

The company’s latest update signals confidence in scaling operations further, with export plans now under consideration. Industry observers note that celebrity-backed premium alcohol brands have been steadily gaining traction in India’s evolving spirits market, particularly in the single-malt segment.

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn is currently preparing for Drishyam 3, the next installment in his successful thriller franchise. Additionally, sequels to popular comedy franchises such as Dhamaal and Golmaal are also reportedly in development, adding to the actor’s upcoming slate.

