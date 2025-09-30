Aamir Khan’s production Lahore 1947 is heading into its final schedule. After initial reports in November last year suggested that Khan had recommended changes to the film following its first cut, it appears director Rajkumar Santoshi and leading man Sunny Deol are set to implement those revisions.

Sunny Deol to resume shooting final leg of Lahore 1947 in Punjab, film release pushed to 2026: Report

A report by Mid-Day reveals that Sunny Deol will return to the sets next week for what is expected to be the last leg of the period drama, which traces the emotional journey of people caught in the upheaval of India’s Partition. The unit will travel to Punjab for the schedule, with preparations already underway. “Sunny and Santoshi sir will shoot most of these newly envisioned sequences in real locations of Punjab. The shoot will begin on October 10 and go on for 12 days,” the source told the portal.

While the ensemble cast also features Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi, the final schedule will focus solely on Deol, as the other principal actors have completed their portions. Preity wrapped up filming in June this year, sharing a heartfelt note and montage on Instagram. Calling it “the toughest film” she has worked on, she thanked Rajkumar Santoshi, Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, cinematographer Santosh Sivan, and composer A.R. Rahman, adding, “I sincerely hope all of you appreciate & enjoy this film as much as we did making it.”

The period drama went on floors in February 2024 with an eye on a 2025 release. However, the makers have decided to extend the timeline. An insider reveals, “When Aamir, Sunny, and Santoshi sat down to discuss the film’s progress, they unanimously agreed that it was more important to have a superior quality product than to compromise on the vision for a quick release.” The film is now expected to arrive in cinemas in 2026, with post-production already underway.

With its final stretch of filming about to begin, Lahore 1947 is steadily moving towards completion, promising to be an ambitious addition to Indian cinema’s exploration of Partition-era stories.

