EXCLUSIVE: CBFC reduces kissing scene in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari by 60%; mutes ‘guard’

Fans will be happy to know that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the film with just two cuts. Firstly, the word ‘guard’ has been muted, wherever it occurs. It probably seems to be a part of the scene where Varun Dhawan’s character Sunny utters a derogatory word and then claims that he actually mentioned ‘guard’.

The other cut is that the Examining Committee of the CBFC has reduced lip-lock visuals by 60%. Lastly, the makers were asked to add the anti-alcohol static.

Once these changes were made, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was passed with a U/A 13+ certificate. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 135.45 minutes. In other words, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is 2 hours, 15 minutes and 45 seconds long.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is all set to release worldwide on October 2 and stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi and Abhinav Sharma. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Shashank's Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

The trailer launch of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was held on September 15 in Mumbai. The whole team of the film was present, except Sanya Malhotra. When the host asked about Sanya’s whereabouts, Varun Dhawan said, “Sanya is a very important part of the team. Sabse best baal unke hi hai! We have got a cut-out of Sanya so that we don't miss her!”

The host asked the attendees for “a big round of applause” as Sanya Malhotra’s cutout arrived on the stage. Maniesh Paul, in his trademark style, raised laughs, “Pehli baar, Sanya sabse jaldi tayyar bhi hai kyunki baal, make up kuch nahin karna pada! As it is, woh aa gayi hai!”

