Around 10 days are left for the release of Jawan and the excitement in the air is considerable. The moviegoers in India are waiting with bated breath for the advance booking to commence. On the other hand, if exhibition sources are to be believed, then the trailers of two significant releases will be shown to the moviegoers when they venture out to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s action extravaganza on the big screen.

Trailer of Prabhas-starrer Salaar, Vicky Kaushal-starrer The Great Indian Family expected to be shown with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in cinemas

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The highly awaited trailer of Salaar is expected to be out in the first week of September. If all goes well, it’ll be the second biggest blockbuster in September after Jawan. The makers will be sending the trailer to theatres across the country so that it can be played with Jawan.”

Salaar stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan and is directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. There are speculations that Salaar might be a part of the same universe as the Yash-starrer. Just like KGF, Salaar is also directed by Hombale Films. It releases on September 28.

And that’s not all. The source continued, “The trailer of The Great Indian Family will also be out next week. Yash Raj Films (YRF) will be sending the trailer to all the theatres. The exhibitors will be asked to play it. The announcement video of the film has got a good response and moreover, it stars Vicky Kaushal, who just delivered a surprise hit in the form of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023). Hence, trade and exhibitors are looking forward to this film and will happily screen the trailer of The Great Indian Family.” The family comedy also stars Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Sadiya Siddiqui and is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

Jawan, meanwhile, stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover, besides Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Atlee, it arrives in theatres on September 7.

Also Read: Ask SRK: Shah Rukh Khan calls Jawan “a film about women made for men”; speaks on nailing the bald look, faces of justice in Atlee film, shooting experience and more

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.