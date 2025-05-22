Actor Sunny Deol is all set to make his OTT debut on Netflix with an action-packed feature film. This project will mark a significant milestone in his impressive four-decade-long career.

Sunny Deol to make OTT debut in high-octane action film on Netflix, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra: Report

According to a recent report by Pinkvilla, the yet-to-be-titled film, starring Sunny Deol, will be directed by We Are Family filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra. The film is expected to go on floors in July 2025.

The project is reportedly adapted from the 2007 Hollywood thriller Death Sentence, starring Kevin Bacon, and will be reimagined for Indian audiences by writer-director Suparn Verma. While earlier reports suggested Verma would also produce the film, it has now been confirmed that his role is as the screenwriter. The film will premiere exclusively on Netflix and is expected to release in 2026.

A source close to the development shared with the entertainment portal, “Sunny Deol is making his Netflix debut with an action-packed feature film, and the same will be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. The film is based on the 2007 Kevin Bacon-led Death Sentence and has been adapted in Hindi by Suparn Verma.”

The source also confirmed that Deol has allocated bulk shooting dates for the film and is being paid a “hefty amount” to lead the cast. The source added, “Sunny has allotted bulk dates for the shoot and is being paid a hefty amount to spearhead the feature film.”

Currently, Sunny Deol is juggling multiple high-profile projects. A source shared, “Sunny will be shooting for Border 2 until the end of June, following which he is expected to finish his prior commitments for Lahore: 1947. He then switches gears for a small schedule of Ramayana with Nitesh Tiwari, where he plays the role of Hanuman.”

After fulfilling these prior engagements, Deol will begin work on the Netflix original. “He is in talks for multiple other films, scheduled to take off later this year. And of course, there is Gadar 3 in the writing stage. Sunny Deol is on a roll,” the source concludes.

On the work front, Sunny Deol was last seen in Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni, which performed moderately at the box office.

