What is happening with the ambitious Raj Kumar Santoshi’s historical Lahore 1947? More than one release date for Santoshi’s film, an adaptation of Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai, has been announced.

Rajkumar Santoshi reveals, “Planning to release Lahore 1947 in October or November this year”

The release date has been announced and withdrawn more than once. Aamir Khan who produces the film, told this writer that he wanted to release Lahore 1947 after Sitaare Zameen Par.

Now, speaking exclusively to this writer, Santoshi said, “I am planning to release my film in October or November this year. I’ve waited for almost twenty years to make this film. You could call it my dream project. What is meant to be is meant to be. I was destined to make it with Sunny (Deol). And he is perfect in his part. He brings an arresting fusion of the classic and contemporary to the screen. My past films with Sunny, Ghayal and Ghatak, have been landmarks in his career, and mine too. And now I am confident Lahore 1947 will have the same impact.”

Santoshi also got to work with Shabana for the first time. “She has stunned audiences for fifty years,” he said. “Just when we think there is nothing more for her to do she comes up with another career-defining performance in Lahore 1947. Believe me, there won’t be a dry eye in the audience after watching her in my film. She is in many ways the central character of the film. And she had all of us enthralled. Not just as an actress but a human being. I can’t wait to work with her again.”

