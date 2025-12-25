The scale of Welcome To The Jungle continues to expand, with 18 actors from Housefull 5 confirmed to be part of the upcoming ensemble comedy. The overlap between the two films brings together one of the largest recurring casts seen in recent Hindi cinema projects.

18 Housefull 5 actors come together for Welcome To The Jungle

The actors who feature in both Housefull 5 and Welcome To The Jungle include Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangda Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Bobby Deol.

Welcome To The Jungle recently wrapped its year-end shooting schedule in Mumbai, marking a significant milestone for the film’s massive production. To mark the wrap and extend Christmas wishes, Akshay Kumar shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring the cast. The clip hinted at the actor being seen in two different avatars in the film — a younger and an older version — adding another layer of intrigue to the project.

Sharing the update, Akshay wrote, “Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle! In cinemas 2026. Never have I ever been part of something so big… none of us have. We can’t wait to present our gift to you. It’s a wrap, people! / Well done, gang. Such a huge effort from everyone involved in making this happen. From our big family to yours at home, we wish you nothing but the best for 2026.”

With its unusually large ensemble and a 2026 theatrical release locked in, Welcome To The Jungle is shaping up as one of the most ambitious multi-starrer projects currently in the pipeline.

