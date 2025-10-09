comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » SCOOP: Sunny Deol's Soorya gets its leading lady – Pragya Jaiswal confirmed after Jaipur shoot video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Sunny Deol’s Soorya gets its leading lady – Pragya Jaiswal confirmed after Jaipur shoot video

By Ryan Lobo -

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that actress Pragya Jaiswal has been finalized to play the female lead opposite Sunny Deol in the much-anticipated film Soorya. The revelation comes after a behind-the-scenes video from the Jaipur schedule of the film went viral across social media, giving fans their first glimpse of the two actors sharing screen space.

Soorya, directed by M. Padmakumar — who also helmed the original Malayalam hit Joseph — marks a powerful collaboration between two distinct cinematic sensibilities. The Hindi adaptation is being produced by Kamal Mukut under his banner MM Moviez, the same production house that delivered last year’s blockbuster Gadar 2.

The clip, which shows Sunny Deol in a dramatic sequence alongside Pragya Jaiswal, has sent fans into a frenzy, confirming speculation about her involvement in the project. Pragya is reportedly playing a pivotal, emotionally complex role that forms the emotional core of the narrative — a character with depth, resilience, and strong dramatic undertones.

Pragya, who has recently been garnering critical praise for her performances in Khel Khel Mein and Daaku Maharaaj, continues her upward trajectory with this collaboration. With Sunny Deol riding high on the success of Gadar 2, their pairing in Soorya is expected to be one of the most talked-about casting choices of the year.

Currently being shot across picturesque locations in Rajasthan, Soorya promises to blend thriller elements with human drama, staying true to the essence of the Malayalam original while offering a larger cinematic canvas. The film is eyeing a theatrical release later this year, and the buzz suggests that an official announcement from the makers is imminent.

Looks like Bollywood is all set for another powerful Sunny Deol comeback — and Pragya Jaiswal is stepping right into the spotlight beside him.

Also Read: Sunny Deol to resume shoot for Hindi remake of Joseph titled Soorya after two years before kicking off Border 2 schedule: Report

