What began as a conventional inheritance dispute has taken a sharper legal turn after alleged call detail records linked to Priya Kapur surfaced on social media late Tuesday night, triggering widespread discussion around the ongoing battle over the estate of late auto-components industrialist Sunjay Kapur.

Sunjay Kapur will dispute: Priya Kapur’s location claim under scrutiny after alleged call records emerge

The alleged records, which circulated rapidly online and were debated on television panels within hours, appear to suggest that Priya Kapur’s mobile phone was located in New Delhi on March 21, 2025. This date is significant, as Kapur had stated in an affidavit before the Delhi High Court that she was physically present in Gurugram on the same day during the execution of Sunjay Kapur’s contested will.

If authenticated and admitted by the court, the alleged discrepancy could assume importance in a case involving an estate estimated at approximately Rs 30,000 crores. Legal experts note that inconsistencies between sworn statements and electronic evidence, if left unexplained, can invite closer judicial scrutiny.

“When an affidavit clashes with electronic evidence, courts become extremely cautious,” said Advocate Swapnil Kothari. “Even a single inconsistency can lead to a re-examination of the larger narrative.”

The development comes at a time when objections raised on behalf of Sunjay Kapur’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, are already under consideration. Previous filings have questioned the authenticity of the will, pointing to spelling errors, incorrect pronoun usage for the testator, and internal inconsistencies within the document. While such issues may appear minor in isolation, critics argue that their cumulative effect warrants closer examination.

Senior Advocate Ashok Paranjpe underscored the importance of precision in testamentary documents of significant value. “In wills of this magnitude, the paperwork must be spotless,” he said, adding that credible witness testimony regarding the execution of the will is critical.

At the same time, family law expert Mrunalini Deshmukh clarified that the physical presence of a beneficiary at the time of a will’s execution is not a legal requirement. This observation has further intensified questions around why Priya Kapur’s affidavit emphasised her presence so strongly, if it was not legally necessary.

Legal observers caution against drawing conclusions at this stage. Advocate Prem Rajani noted that in high-value inheritance disputes, courts tend to examine every document and surrounding circumstance with care. “Precision, consistency and intent all matter,” he said.

The Delhi High Court is yet to determine whether the alleged call records will be admitted as evidence and how much weight, if any, they will carry. For now, the emergence of the purported digital trail has added another layer to an already complex legal battle, transforming a family inheritance dispute into a closely watched courtroom contest.

