The inheritance battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s colossal Rs. 30,000 crores estate has taken a sensational twist. On Tuesday, Priya Sachdev Kapur, Sunjay’s third wife, fiercely opposed any forensic examination of the Will that forms the bedrock of her claim to his personal assets and control over the Sona Comstar Group. The plea for scientific scrutiny—covering handwriting, ink, and paper analysis—was pressed by Sunjay’s children from his previous marriage, Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapur, who argue that such checks are vital to confirm authenticity.

Priya Kapur’s battle over Sunjay Kapur’s Rs. 30,000 crores fortune takes dramatic turn amid Will dispute

Legal experts say Priya’s resistance is highly unusual in a probate dispute of this magnitude, as courts routinely rely on forensic tests to settle doubts over testamentary documents. Blocking this process, they warn, could amplify suspicions surrounding a Will that completely excludes Sunjay’s biological children.

Adding fuel to the fire, Shradha Suri Marwah—the Will’s purported executor—has dramatically altered her stance on how she first received the document. Initially claiming Priya handed it over on June 24, Suri later said it came from Dinesh Agarwal on June 14, only to revert to her original version after reviewing Priya’s submissions. These oscillations, coupled with her admission that she was unaware of being named executor and lacked independent legal advice, have raised eyebrows. Her request for indemnity from Priya and reluctance to probate the Will further deepen scepticism.

Senior counsel Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Samaira and Kiaan, argued that under Indian law, an executor cannot be appointed without prior consent. If the Will fails judicial scrutiny, Sunjay’s estate would devolve equally among all Class I heirs—a point even Suri’s counsel conceded.

The Delhi High Court will hear both the forensic inspection plea and Suri’s amendment application on January 20, 2026, a date that could decide whether the Will reflects Sunjay Kapur’s true intentions or collapses under scrutiny.

For the unversed, Sunjay Kapur, Chairman of Sona Comstar, died suddenly on June 12, 2025, during a polo match in Windsor, England. The contested Will, dated March 21, 2025, allegedly leaves his entire personal estate to Priya and their minor son Azarias, excluding his children from his previous marriage to Karisma Kapoor. The dispute has spiralled into one of India’s most high-stakes inheritance battles, with allegations of forgery, concealment, and even conspiracy swirling around the case.

Also Read: Explosion in Rs. 30,000-Crore Sunjay Kapur estate battle: Missing email attachment triggers Will scam suspicion

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.