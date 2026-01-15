More than a week ago, we reported that Mere Raho, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, would not be released on April 24 as planned earlier. Bollywood Hungama now brings you more information about the film and its release.

EXCLUSIVE: Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi starrer Ek Din to release on May 1; to clash with Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Earlier, the film was titled Ek Din, after which the makers decided to rename it as Mere Raho. However, now, they have gone back to the title of Ek Din.”

The source further said, “The film will release on May 1, 2026. A teaser, which is around 1.11 minutes long, was recently passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It has been attached with the prints of this week’s release, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. This comic caper, like Ek Din, is also produced by Aamir Khan Productions.”

Ek Din will now clash with Riteish Deshmukh’s ambitious period drama, Raja Shivaji. It features the talented actor in the lead role and he’s also joined by Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amole Gupte. It is directed by Riteish and produced by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company.

Another exciting film, that will be released on the same day, is The Devil Wears Prada 2. It is the sequel to the classic The Devil Wears Prada (2006) and stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci. Hence, expect a variety of highly interesting films in the first week of May.

About Ek Din

Reportedly, Ek Din is a remake of the Korean film One Day (2011). The love story was shot during the beautiful Snow Festival in the town of Sapporo, Japan and hence it promises to be a visual treat to the moviegoers. Images of Junaid and Sai in the Far East country got leaked during the Japan schedule, which took place in early 2024. The love story went on floors in December 2023 in Mumbai.

Last year, there were reports that Aamir Khan was planning to release the film on Valentine’s Day 2024. However, he decided to postpone the release after the makers of Junaid’s debut theatrical venture, Loveyapa, decided to bring the romcom on February 7.

