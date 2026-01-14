A major new project featuring Allu Arjun and director Lokesh Kanagaraj was officially announced on Wednesday, bringing together two of the most prominent names in Indian cinema. The film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with BV Works and is tentatively titled AA23.

CONFIRMED! Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj team up for project backed by Mythri Movie Makers

The announcement was made through a specially curated video released on social media, offering an early glimpse into the film’s tone and thematic world. While the makers have not revealed plot details, the announcement video highlights a stylised visual approach supported by a striking background score, setting expectations for a large-scale commercial entertainer.

The film marks Allu Arjun’s return to Mythri Movie Makers after the blockbuster success of the Pushpa franchise. It also brings him together for the first time with Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is known for his distinctive approach to mainstream cinema through films such as Kaithi, Vikram, and Coolie. Music for the project will be composed by Anirudh Ravichandran, further strengthening the film’s creative line-up.

The project is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar, with Bunny Vas serving as co-producer along with Nutty, Sandy, and Swathi. Since its release, the announcement video has drawn significant attention online, with fans discussing the film’s scale, sound design and visual treatment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

While specific details regarding the cast and storyline remain under wraps, the makers have confirmed that the film is scheduled to go on floors in August 2026. The collaboration is expected to present Allu Arjun in a new on-screen space under Lokesh Kanagaraj’s direction, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.

With a high-profile creative team and production backing, AA23 is already being viewed as one of the most closely watched upcoming films in the industry, as audiences await further updates from the makers.

Also Read: Pushpa 2 to release in Japan on January 16, 2026; Allu Arjun begins promotions in Tokyo

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.