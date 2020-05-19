Fans have been eagerly awaiting for the third part of the film Hera Pheri starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Setty and Paresh Rawal. While there have been rumours around the making of the film, the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.

Actor Suniel Shetty while talking to a tabloid revealed that the film is on hold for now like everything else. He said that the team intends on making Hera Pheri 3 but some differences need to be ironed out first. The actor further said that the film is a big hit on television as well as in the meme world and that they are all aware of the anticipation among the audience for the film.

However, Suniel Shetty is positive that the film will be made. He said that they have a lot of respect for each other and are looking forward to it.

The first part Hera Pheri released in 2000 and the second part titled Phir Hera Pheri released in 2006. Both the films are the remake of Malayalam films Ramji Rao Speaking and Mannar Mathai Speaking respectively.

