Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.05.2020 | 4:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Ashish Chowdhry opens up on losing his sister and brother-in-law during the 26/11 attacks, says his family has gone through worse

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Ashish Chowdhry opens up on losing his sister and brother-in-law during the 2611 attacks, says his family has gone through worse

Ashish Chowdhry, who was last seen in Beyhadh 2, understands that the pandemic is a trying time. He has recently opened up on losing his sister and brother-in-law during the 26/11 terror attacks and said that his family has gone through worse. Even though there's a lot of uncertainty during these times, the actor is holding up a positive attitude and has been instilling the same in his kids. He further said that this is not an issue that his kids can’t handle after going through so much.

Ashish Chowdhry opens up on losing his sister and brother-in-law during the 2611 attacks, says his family has gone through worse

While doing charity work for those affected by Coronavirus, Ashish Chowdhry made sure to sit his kids down with him and explained to them how and why he was giving out charity. Even though they are kids, Ashish says that they are not in denial mode and are aware of what’s happening around us. He lives with his wife, three kids, along with his sister’s two kids, and has always maintained that he’s a father of five kids.

He has further explained to them that this might not be the worst thing they’ve come across. As a family, he needs them to be prepared for things like a pandemic or a natural calamity, including death and accident. Ashish Chowdhry and his family have been following the guidelines laid down by the government properly.

Also Read: Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry, Shivin Narang, Anup Soni and more come together to salute the front liners of Coronavirus

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Suniel Shetty reveals why Hera Pheri 3 has…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya files for…

Find out why Ramanand Sagar refused to hand…

Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi to…

Sonakshi Sinha to auction her artwork to…

Shah Rukh Khan urges everyone to contribute…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification