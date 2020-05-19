Bollywood Hungama

Ananya Panday will be in the top 3 actresses after starring in Fighter, says producer Charmme Kaur

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Ananya Pandey will be in the top 3 actresses after starring in Fighter, says producer Charmme Kaur

After wooing the fans in Student Of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday has hit the ball out of the park and bagged a film with south superstar Vijay Deverakonda, Fighter. The film will be a pan-India release and is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Ananya is clearly very excited to be starring in the film with Arjun Reddy fame, Vijay Deverakonda.

Ananya Pandey will be in the top 3 actresses after starring in Fighter, says producer Charmme Kaur

The producer, Charmme Kaur is all praises for her lead actors Ananya and Vijay. She says that after starring in Fighter, Ananya Panday will easily be considered as the top three actresses in the country. She further spoke about how talented and disciplined Ananya is. As for Vijay, she said that even if Vijay gets injured on the sets, he does not say anything to anyone, he will just stop shooting for a few minutes and is back on his feet soon enough.

Clearly, this has increased the fans' anticipation to watch the film.

Also Read: Ananya Panday wishes her grandmother with throwback pictures that are too cute for words

