The makers of the upcoming war drama Border 2 are expanding their promotional strategy with a series of high-profile events, and one such moment will see Suniel Shetty unveil the recreated version of the iconic song ‘Jaate Hue Lamhon’ in Mumbai’s Navy Nagar on January 12, ahead of the film’s theatrical release later this month.

‘Jaate Hue Lamhon’ is one of the most memorable tracks from the 1997 original Border, where it was picturised on Shetty himself. For the sequel, the song has been re-imagined with music by Mithoon and vocals by Roop Kumar Rathod, blending nostalgia with the emotional tone of the new film.

In a first for the Border franchise’s promotional campaign, the launch will take place inside Mumbai’s Navy Nagar, a highly restricted Indian Navy residential cantonment in Colaba. This setting reinforces the film’s connection to India’s armed forces, underscoring its themes of military service and sacrifice. Army personnel and their families based in the cantonment are expected to attend the event.

For this event, Suniel Shetty will be joined by his son Ahaan Shetty, along with the Border 2 cast and crew. A source told Mid-Day that the team intends to tailor the marketing campaign to honor not only the film but the real-life communities connected to the spirit of its story, particularly by engaging with military audiences.

Following the song unveiling, the promotional push will continue with a trailer launch aboard the INS Vikrant, the Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier that has recently participated in operations such as Operation Sindoor and Operation Sagar Bandhu.

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and brings back elements of the original’s patriotic narrative while introducing new characters and expanded naval storylines. Ahan Shetty’s character, Lt Cdr MS Rawat, plays a central role as the commanding officer of a naval ship, featuring several key missions woven into the film’s depiction of the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and others, and is set to arrive in cinemas on January 23, 2026.

