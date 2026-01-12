Actress Saiyami Kher is all set to begin the new year on an exciting note as she comes on board an untitled new project directed by ace designer-turned-filmmaker Vikram Phadnis. This project is produced by Reel Euphoria in association with Knight Sky Movies, has officially gone on floors, marking yet another significant milestone in Saiyami’s growing body of work.

Saiyami Kher joins shoot of Vikram Phadnis’ next with Tahir Raj Bhasin and Vineet Kumar Singh in Mumbai

The upcoming project is a drama, with Saiyami headlining it in a powerful leading role along with Vineet Kumar Singh and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Announcing the project, Saiyami took to her Instagram to share a glimpse from her first day on set along with a spiral-bound copy of the film’s script. Captioning the post, she wrote, “And today every silent prayer finds its way home,” followed by another heartfelt note that read, “New Year, New Beginning. As always, I need all the wishes.” The post reflects both gratitude and excitement as she embarks on this new journey.

This will be Vikram’s third directorial venture and his first directorial in Hindi.

Speaking about the project, Saiyami Kher shared, “Couldn’t have asked for a better start to 2026. This film came to me at a very special time. The story resonated deeply with me, and I really am very grateful Vikram thought me worthy of this part. It’s a challenging role that requires emotional honesty, and I’m grateful to be starting the year with a project that excites me so much as an actor”

With shooting now underway, this untitled drama marks Saiyami Kher’s first project of the year and reinforces her commitment to meaningful, content-driven cinema.

