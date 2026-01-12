Singer Mika Singh has made a notable commitment to animal welfare by pledging 10 acres of land to support initiatives for stray dogs. The announcement has drawn attention to his growing involvement in social causes, particularly those aimed at improving the lives of animals in need.

Mika Singh offers 10-acre land to support healthcare and shelter for stray dogs

In a statement shared with the media, Mika explained his motivation, saying, “I have always had a soft corner for animals… I want to do something for those who do not have a voice.” His offer reflects a deeper commitment to animal welfare that goes beyond occasional advocacy — he is prepared to put tangible resources behind his words.

The 10 acres of land, located on the outskirts of Mumbai, will be developed into a dedicated space where stray dogs can receive shelter, care, rehabilitation and medical attention. “This land will become a safe haven for stray dogs. It won’t just be a shelter — our aim is to provide proper healthcare and a secure environment where these animals can thrive,” Mika added.

Reportedly, the proposed facility intends to collaborate with veterinarians, animal welfare organisations and volunteers to ensure professional and sustained support for the dogs. The facility’s design includes plans for spacious kennels, play areas, quarantine zones and a medical unit.

Mika Singh humbly appeals to the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India to kindly consider refraining from any actions that may adversely affect the welfare of dogs. I respectfully submit that I have sufficient land at my disposal and am fully prepared to donate 10 acres of land… pic.twitter.com/oNlqxY5rTZ — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) January 11, 2026

Mika’s involvement signals a shift in his public persona from entertainer to advocate for animal rights. He emphasised that the project is not a short-term initiative but a long-term effort to address the challenges faced by stray animals in urban environments. “More than a project, this is my heartfelt commitment. I want to inspire others to think about animals with compassion and empathy,” he said.

Animal welfare activists have welcomed Mika’s announcement, praising it as a meaningful step that could set a precedent for other public figures. Some welfare groups have pledged to support the initiative by offering expertise and resources once the shelter is operational.

Also Read: Mika Singh urges Diljit Dosanjh to apologise over Hania Aamir’s casting in Sardaar Ji 3: “He must apologise and remove all the objectionable scenes from the movie”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.