Last Updated 30.07.2019 | 6:19 PM IST

Makeup artist Daniel Bauer is all praises for Vaani Kapoor’s raw beauty in War

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vaani Kapoor has been turning heads with her drop-dead gorgeous looks in War. Her bikini body combined with her beautiful face has added the sizzle of the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer. Make-up artist Daniel Bauer decoded how he got the look bang on for the film.

Makeup artist Daniel Bauer is all praises for Vaani Kapoor’s raw beauty in War

Daniel says, “Working with Vaani on War was such a dream job, from the amazing locations across Italy to the excitement of working on such an international Bollywood blockbuster. The first look of the film presented Vaani on the beach and I remember how I wanted to accentuate her natural beauty for this shot.”

He adds, “What I loved about helping to create the look of Vaani’s character was just how modern and sophisticated her look was. Nothing dramatic, just raw beauty that worked so beautifully on camera. Vaani has a flawless complexion where the subtleness of makeup can transform her character for any scene.”

War is directed by Siddharth Anand and is slated to release on October 2 under Yash Raj Films’ banner.

