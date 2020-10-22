Speculative entertainment news is gaining great popularity in India. The latest “news” doing the rounds is that Suniel Shetty will play Vijay Deverakonda’s father in the Karan Johar production of the action flick Fighter.

The Jagganath Puri-directed action film has Ananya Pandey as Vijay’s co-star. I first asked Vijay about the casting coup in his film. The young superstar who is in Europe was completely clues. “I am not at all sure of this (Suniel Shetty’s presence in Fighter). I haven’t been informed.”

It was Suniel Shetty who finally clarified, “Noooo. I haven’t even been approached for this part. Where did this come from?” We would love to know where such manufactured gossip comes from.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor flaunts his muscles; Suniel Shetty comments ‘young face and mature muscles’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.