Suniel Shetty denies being approached for Fighter

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Speculative entertainment news is gaining great popularity in India. The latest “news” doing the rounds is that Suniel Shetty will play Vijay Deverakonda’s father in the Karan Johar production of the action flick Fighter.

Suniel Shetty denies being approached for Fighter

The Jagganath Puri-directed action film has Ananya Pandey as Vijay’s co-star. I first asked Vijay about the casting coup in his film. The young superstar who is in Europe was completely clues. “I am not at all sure of this (Suniel Shetty’s presence in Fighter). I haven’t been informed.”

It was Suniel Shetty who finally clarified, “Noooo. I haven’t even been approached for this part. Where did this come from?” We would love to know where such manufactured gossip comes from.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor flaunts his muscles; Suniel Shetty comments 'young face and mature muscles'

