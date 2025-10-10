Suniel Shetty has approached the Bombay High Court, seeking legal protection for his personality rights. While the full details of his plea are yet to be disclosed, reports indicate that the actor cited a viral deepfake image featuring him and his grandchild in his appeal.

“Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty moves the Bombay High Court for protection of his personality rights. The actor has stated that many social media pages and websites use his image to promote their business. The actor also cited an instance of a deep fake picture with his grandchild," Bar and Bench reported.

This move comes amid a growing trend of celebrities taking legal action to safeguard their personal and commercial identity. In recent times, stars such as Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, and Akkineni Nagarjuna have also approached courts to protect their personality rights from misuse online.

Earlier this month, the Bombay High Court issued an order protecting veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle from the unauthorised use of her identity. The court barred several entities from exploiting her name, images, or voice—explicitly including manipulations using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The judgment emphasized that enabling AI tools to replicate a celebrity’s voice without consent constitutes a violation of identity rights.

“Personality Rights of individuals, simply put, entail the right to control and protect the exploitation of one’s image, name, likeness or other attributes of the individuals’ personality, in addition to the commercial gains that can be derived from the same. Personality Rights can be located in the individuals’ autonomy to permit or deny the exploitation of the likeness of other attributes of their personality,” the Delhi High Court had stated while upholding Aishwarya Rai’s rights.

Personality rights give individuals legal authority over the public and commercial use of their identity. These rights protect unique attributes such as one’s image, voice, signature, or catchphrases. They are broadly divided into the Right of Publicity, guarding against unauthorised commercial use, and the Right to Privacy, shielding individuals from misuse through deepfakes, doctored images, fabricated endorsements, or intimate content.

