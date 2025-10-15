Masaba Gupta, renowned for her innovative approach to Indian fashion, has earned a prestigious spot on the Economic Times 40 Under 40 list, standing out as the only Indian designer to be featured. This recognition celebrates not just her brands but also marks a milestone for Indian designers on the global stage.

Masaba Gupta shines as ONLY Indian designer on Economic Times 40 Under 40 List

Known for redefining Indian design language and challenging conventional beauty standards, Masaba’s work resonates deeply with contemporary culture, beauty, and entrepreneurship. She has carved a distinctive identity within the fashion industry, uniquely blending modern sensibilities with Indian tradition.

Reflecting on her journey in past interviews, Masaba has spoken candidly about the challenges and responsibilities of being a trailblazer. During a chat with ET Brand Equity in June 2024, she embraced the label of “rebellion,” noting that a lot of her creative expression is an act of challenging the norms. “We as Indians didn’t understand or embrace the exotification of India for a long time, but the world embraced it before we did,” she said.

Masaba also stressed the importance of endurance and hard work in entrepreneurship. Starting her business at 19, she recalls the gruelling work ethic required long before start-up culture became mainstream. “Before I see a spark of success, I will have to work 24/7, 365 days a year,” she shared, emphasizing loyalty and team engagement as key factors in sustaining a brand.

Also Read: Masaba Gupta teases Mini Masaba brand launch amid pregnancy glow: “Mini Masaba will be a celebration of motherhood, creativity…..”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.