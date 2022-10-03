comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.10.2022 | 6:43 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Brahmastra Cuttputlli Dhokha - Round D Corner Chup Vikram Vedha Goodbye
follow us on

Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne get involved in physical altercation as their friends face assault allegations from a paparazzi with broken arm

Bollywood News

Two friends of Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne were detained in Argentina after a physical altercation involving the actors led to a paparazzi being allegedly assaulted.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne were reportedly involved in a dangerous altercation with a paparazzi in Argentina.

Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne get involved in physical altercation as their friends face assault allegations from a paparazzi with broken arm

According to Comic Book tabloid, the duo was eating in Buenos Aires, Argentina when they were "thrust into a dangerous situation." The incident led to a paparazzi going to the police, alleging assault. Reportedly, Robbie and Delevingne were leaving Patagonia Sur in the La Boca neighborhood this morning when an Uber pickup went wrong.

The report states that a paparazzi photographer rushed Robbie and Delevingne as they were getting into their car. The report cites that the photographer Pedro Alberto Orquera was "aggressive" and "intruding in their space," which led to the driver of the Uber pulling away while Robbie was halfway in the car. It's being reported that Robbie had to jump out of the moving vehicle to avoid serious injury.

Meanwhile, Delevingne got inside the car as it drove away. The report added that the photographer continued clicking even as Margot was on the ground, leading her friends to intervene. According to Infobae, Pedro ended up with a broken arm and a bloody scalp after Robbie's friends allegedly beat him. The two friends in question are reportedly being detained and have been identified as Jac Rhis Hopkins and Josei Mac Namara Callum who are reportedly not bodyguards.

Also Read: Director James Gunn marries actress girlfriend Jennifer Holland in Colorado; see photos

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Lily-Rose Depp replaces Anna Taylor Joy in…

SCOOP: Drishyam 2 trailer to be released in…

Song Joong Ki to charge no fees for starring…

Randeep Hooda takes over as director of…

Amitabh Bachchan announces drop in ticket…

Sudden demise of Salman Khan’s body double…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celeb News
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification