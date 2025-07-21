BREAKING: In a RARE instance, Saiyaara’s Monday morning shows run with strong occupancy in several centres; YRF goes against the norm and opts for Tuesday cheap ticket offer

The Saiyaara wave refuses to die down. Usually, there is a drop in collections on weekdays after a film performs exceptionally well on weekends. But the latest Yash Raj Films (YRF) release is proving to be an exception.

As per reports coming from across the country, Saiyaara is all set to put up a huge number on the weekdays. The advance booking for Monday is very strong and what has caught the eye is that YRF has gone against the norm by incorporating the Tuesday offer.

Since April, theatres across the country have decided to sell tickets at discounted rates, that is, at Rs. 99/149/199, every Tuesday. Films that tend to do well in Week 1, like Raid 2 and Sitaare Zameen Par, didn’t opt for this offer. But YRF has refused to follow in the footsteps of the Ajay Devgn-starrer and Aamir Khan-starrer.

A trade expert commented, “It is a given that Saiyaara’s craze is tremendous and even without the offer, the occupancy on Tuesday would have been rock solid. Hence, it is heartening that YRF took the decision of having reasonable ticket prices for their film so that audiences can watch it without burning a hole in their pocket.”

The trade expert also remarked, “Price-conscious moviegoers usually would wait for a day, especially if they know that the ticket on the next day will be cheaper. But with Saiyaara, that’s not the case. There’s tremendous urgency to watch the film and hence, many haven’t waited for Tuesday's offer. As a result, Monday will be super-strong while Tuesday will be extraordinary. Usually, films drop on Wednesday after a huge Tuesday, but again, Saiyaara might prove to be an exception even in this regard.”

The only minor downside is that theatres won’t be selling tickets for Rs. 99 for Saiyaara on Tuesday, which they usually do for the front rows. However, moviegoers, dying to watch Saiyaara, won’t mind, especially since the price of the normal seats would not exceed Rs. 149 or Rs. 199.

Meanwhile, Saiyaara’s Monday morning shows are registering tremendous occupancy in many centres, which is a rarity. The 8:20 am and 9:00 am shows at Cinepolis Seawoods, Navi Mumbai, were nearly sold out and the same applied for PVR Capital Mall, Nalasopara near Mumbai. All shows of Roopbani Cinema, Purnia, Bihar, for Monday were sold out in advance, including the morning show at 9:30 am. The 9:10 am show at Cinepolis World Trade Park Mall Jaipur, was 50% full while the 10:00 am show was nearly full.

In Ahmedabad’s Inox Himalaya Mall, Saiyaara’s 9:20 am show was half-full and was fast-filling. Even in Bengaluru, the film is super-strong. The 8:45 am show at PVR Nexus, Koramangala had an occupancy of nearly 80%. With such craze, there’s not a shred of doubt that Saiyaara is poised for a double-digit Monday and Tuesday.

A duty manager in a Mumbai multiplex told Bollywood Hungama, “Post-pandemic, such strong Monday morning occupancies were seen only for big-budget movies. This reminded me of the pre-pandemic days when college students used to crowd cinemas for 8:00 am and 9:00 am shows on the weekdays.”

