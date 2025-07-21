The filmmaker clarifies that the delay is due to scheduling conflicts, not the success of Saiyaara, as reports had previously claimed.

Amid speculation surrounding the delay of Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s untitled romantic musical, director Anurag Basu has stepped forward to set the record straight. Reports recently claimed that the film's release was being postponed due to thematic similarities with Saiyaara, another romantic musical that has been performing exceptionally well at the box office.

Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela starrer romantic musical delayed, Anurag Basu breaks silence on Saiyaara comparison rumours

However, speaking to India Today, Anurag Basu dismissed these claims and clarified that the delay had nothing to do with Saiyaara’s recent success. He acknowledged the postponement but attributed it to overlapping schedules between himself and the film’s lead actor Kartik Aaryan.

"Given that both films feature performers as central characters, we knew comparisons would be drawn. But the two films are completely different from each other," said the filmmaker. Further talking about the actor’s hectic Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri schedule with Ananya Panday, Basu added, “Kartik was busy with Karan Johar’s film, and I was also occupied with Metro (Metro.. In Dino)’s release. We’ll soon move on to our next schedule and aim to wrap the film soon,” he added.

The buzz around the Kartik-Sreeleela starrer has been strong ever since the project was announced. The film, which marks the first collaboration between the two rising stars, is being described as a soulful, music-driven love story—a genre Anurag Basu is known to handle with emotional finesse.

The recent release of Saiyaara, also a romantic musical featuring debutant Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda, garnered massive box office attention. This led to speculation that Basu’s team wanted to avoid thematic overlap and shifted the film’s timeline accordingly. But with the director’s clarification, fans can rest assured that the film’s creative vision remains on track.

As Kartik Aaryan continues to juggle major projects, including his upcoming romantic comedy as well as a fantasy drama – both with Karan Johar, and Sreeleela preps for her much-awaited Bollywood debut, the film’s next shooting schedule is expected to commence soon.

Despite the delay, excitement remains high for this musical collaboration. With Anurag Basu at the helm and a fresh on-screen pair, expectations continue to build around what could be one of the most talked-about love stories of the coming year.

