Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today announced March 5 as the worldwide premiere date of its upcoming Prime Original action-drama movie Subedaar. Subedaar is directed by Suresh Triveni— known for his acclaimed storytelling in Tumhari Sulu, Jalsa, and Daldal—and is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni. An Opening Image Films production, in association with Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network (AKFCN), Subedaar is a gritty, emotionally charged action-drama. Written by Suresh Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar, the film stars superstar Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madan in lead roles, alongside Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. Subedaar will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu worldwide on March 5.

Subedaar follows the tumultuous journey of Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier struggling to find peace in a changing world where the values he once lived by are increasingly challenged. The film shows Anil Kapoor in one of his most compelling performances, fighting against crime and corruption while navigating fractured family ties as he stands by what is right. Set in the heartland of India, the film is a cinematic, gritty and intense exploration of honour in the midst of societal decay.

"Subedaar, is both a high-octane action movie as well as a deeply moving father-daughter story. It features a tremendous performance from Anil Kapoor playing an action hero that will make people root for him right from the outset, " said Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals, Prime Video India. “We are proud to collaborate with Suresh Triveni, Anil Kapoor, Vikram Malhotra, and the entire team on Subedaar and look forward to bringing it to audiences in India and across the world when it premieres on Prime Video on March 5.”

Vikram Malhotra, Partner, Opening Image Films and producer of Subedaar, shared, “Subedaar is a powerful film featuring a never-seen-before lead character who is shaped by service, discipline, and sacrifice. From the very outset, I was drawn to this story that is impactfully entertaining, intimate in its relationships and cinematic in its scale. Collaborating with Prime Video, AKFCN, and Suresh Triveni brought together the right creative voices to authentically build this world. With superstar and powerhouse actor Anil Kapoor at the centre, the film offers audiences a compelling cinematic experience like never-before exclusively on Prime Video. We’re excited for audiences in India and across the world to experience Subedaar on Prime Video on March 5.”

