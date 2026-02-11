Actor Govinda has taken a dig at filmmaker Karan Johar over the title of the 2022 film Govinda Naam Mera, claiming the movie was made using his name and also hinted at similarities with his personal life. The actor made the remarks while speaking to news agency ANI, and his statement has now sparked fresh discussion online.

Govinda calls out Karan Johar over ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, says film used his name

During the interaction, Govinda expressed displeasure over the title and said, “Kisi ne mere naam se picture bana di.” (Someone made a film using my name.) He further pointed towards Karan Johar, who backed the film under Dharma Productions, and suggested the makers should have been more mindful. Govinda also spoke about the film’s storyline and hinted that it felt too close to his own life. Referring to the plot, he said, “Ek pati, ek patni aur ek girlfriend.” (One husband, one wife and one girlfriend.) The actor implied that the premise reminded him of issues that have been discussed around his marriage in recent times.

While addressing the situation, Govinda added, “Mazaak har jagah achha nahi lagta.” (Jokes don’t look good everywhere.) He also said, “No misbehave please.” (Please don’t misbehave.) stressing that such matters should be handled with sensitivity. In the same conversation, Govinda made another remark that grabbed attention. He said, “Main unko Rajinikanth treatment doonga.” (I will give him the Rajinikanth treatment.) though he did not elaborate further on what he meant by it.

Govinda Naam Mera starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film premiered on OTT and was positioned as a comedy thriller. Karan Johar has not responded to Govinda’s comments so far.

