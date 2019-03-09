Student Of The Year 2: It’s ONLY Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff in THE HOOKUP SONG choreographed by Farah Khan!

A cool, peppy, dance track was picturised on Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt at Mehboob Studios for Punit Malhotra’s Student Of The Year 2, produced by Karan Johar, this week. The track called ‘The Hookup Song’, is composed by Vishal Dadlani – Shekhar Ravjiani and choreographed by filmmaker Farah Khan, who is known for her stylish, grand and exotic dance tracks. She is working with Punit and choreographing Tiger for the first time in the song. Earlier, Karan Johar was keen to picturise the song on all the three students of Student Of The Year (Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra) where they introduce the new students (Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday) of the sequel but the dates didn’t work out.

Here are some exclusive details on the dance track…

Says a source, “While one doesn’t know whether Varun and Sidharth may be seen in SOTY 2 as special appearances, they definitely do not feature in this particular track. Karan and Punit have shot the song on Tiger and Alia. The track, choreographed by Farah Khan, is called the Hookup song and is not an introductory track but completely edgy like an Ariana Grande or Bruno Mars video. It’s a modern, party track with lots of sizzling chemistry between Alia and Tiger and is like a dream sequence. It’s a big song in the movie and picturised in a grand way with a graphic, trendy set, full of flashing neon lights. After a long time (and some performance-oriented movies), Alia will be seen doing some full-on dancing in the song.”

Talking about working with Punit Malhotra and Tiger Shroff for the first time, Farah says, “Punit is like my younger brother. We have been jinxed earlier as every time we had to do a song or ad together, it never happened. This time for SOTY 2, we were like we have to break the jinx anyhow and we finally did and I am so happy. With Manish Malhotra doing the costumes and Karan producing the movie, it’s like being part of the old times again. Tiger is a brilliant dancer and I am glad we got to work on this track together for the first time. While his dancing style remains the same, ‘The Hookup Song’ has him dancing more like Govinda – thodisi masti and yet massy. I am very excited about the track.”

The filmmaker is impressed by Alia Bhatt’s cool dancing moves too. “Alia’s dancing has improved tremendously since she had performed to ‘Radha’ and ‘Ishq Wala Love’ from SOTY. She was matching steps with Tiger perfectly! Alia’s fears that she might not be able to dance as well as Tiger were soon dispelled when she danced as well as him. Tiger too is very sweet. He took good care of Alia and was patient with her. Both have done stunts as part of the dance steps. There’s stuff like Alia sliding on her knees or hanging upside down from a pole. We have done lots of different stuff and both look great together!”

