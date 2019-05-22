Student Of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday becomes the new face of Lakme Facewash

Ananya Panday, the debutante of Student Of The Year 2, is enjoying all the love and attention she is receiving after the release of her first film earlier this month. But even before she decided to join the industry, she was already a famous star kid on social media who was always surrounded by paparazzi. With a debut film with a big banner and several endorsements in her kitty, it seems like the actress is really enjoying all glory that is coming her way right now.

Owing to her immense popularity amongst the youth, Ananya Panday was roped as the brand ambassador of Lakme India, earlier. The actress was endorsing their range of lip care products. Now, she will also be endorsing their range of Facewash as well. Ananya Panday will be the new face of Lake Facewash. Talking about the same, Ananya Tweeted, “This is why I’ve been blushing so much lately ????❤️ Now treat your skin with the range of Lakme Blush & Glow face washes to leave you with a Burst of Fruity Freshness! ???????????????? @ILoveLakme”.

This is why I’ve been blushing so much lately ????❤️ Now treat your skin with the range of Lakme Blush & Glow face washes to leave you with a Burst of Fruity Freshness! ???????????????? @ILoveLakme pic.twitter.com/nTjJaaMECV — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) May 21, 2019

Just a day ago, it was revealed that Ananya Panday has bagged another big endorsement and that is Cadbury Perk. After Lakme India and Only India, this is her third deal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh which also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

