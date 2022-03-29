Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its business Godrej Appliances has onboarded the popular and versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador, across its range including Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Dishwashers, Microwave Ovens, and Air Coolers amongst others.

The appliances sector is foreseeing a surge in demand in coming months. After two consecutive summers being affected by the pandemic, this is the first summer that is expected to mark a full return to pre-pandemic state. The actor, known for his diverse portrayals and recipient of several awards, including a National Film Award, will feature in a series of campaigns for the brand, starting this April.

Commenting on the decision to rope in a brand ambassador, Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice President – Godrej Appliances, part of Godrej & Boyce, said, “With rising demand, we wanted to ensure that we also strengthen our brand recall. A careful evaluation led us to Ayushmann Khurrana who shares a lot of synergy in values with the brand. Ayushmann enjoys a high level of popularity & credibility. He is also known for associating with progressive content. We believe this partnership will help us connect with consumers across the spectrum and reinforce our brand philosophy of Soch Ke Banaya Hai. This is also in alignment with the brands vision to become the most preferred Appliances brand in India by 2030 and delivering 100% growth over the next 3 years and 40%+ in FY 23.”

Swati Rathi, Marketing Head – Godrej Appliances, added, “Ayushmann has the unique ability to connect with both younger and older generations. He epitomizes versatility with the multiple hats he dons – singer, actor, poet and with his content, he projects a progressive and innovative spirit which resonates well with Godrej Appliances. Our first campaign featuring Ayushmann will be released shortly and has been crafted keeping in mind his fun personality. Together, we look forward to co – creating communication that will help the brand get even closer to its consumers.”

Speaking on the association, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana shared, “I am delighted to partner with Godrej Appliances, an iconic Indian brand which has stood out for its product quality and customer service garnering love and respect from Indian consumers over the years. It’s a progressive brand, truly committed to the environment – a value I resonate with as well.”

