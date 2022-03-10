comscore

Last Updated 10.03.2022

EXO member Suho to officially make his comeback with second solo album releasing in April 2022

By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean group EXO’s leader and lead vocalist Suho is all set to make his comeback releasing his second solo album next month.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, the artist’s label SM Entertainment confirmed the reports of his return on March 10, stating, “Suho is preparing a solo album with the aim of making a comeback in April. Please show lots of interest.” Previously in February, the agency surprised EXO-Ls (EXO’s official fanclub) unveiling a mysterious teaser hinting at Suho’s forthcoming comeback.

Suho is the third EXO member to complete his military service after Xiumin and D.O. The forthcoming release will mark his return after being discharged from the military last month. In March 2020, the singer-actor released his debut EP, ‘Self-Portrait’ and its lead single ‘Let's Love’, becoming the fourth Exo member to have debuted as a solo artist. The EP topped iTunes charts and achieved double crown on Gaon Chart.

Also Read: Jackson Wang tells a tale of passion and intimate love in mixtape ‘Lost & Found’ – Album Review

