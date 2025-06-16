A lot is cooking at maverick producer Madhu Mantena’s newly launched production company Mad Man.

Madhu Mantena’s banner Mad Man working on a high-octane action franchise

One hears he is in negotiation with some of the most brilliant young directors in the film industry today. “I am not in the position to reveal names right now. But yes, Mad Man my production house, is on the move. We will be making some announcements soon. All I can say now is, expect only the unexpected from us. Mad Man is not interested in doing anything that other production houses have already done,” said Mantena.

One of the ideas that Mantena’s Mad Man is working on is an indigenous action franchise with either a superstar or a young debutant in the lead.

The name of Mantena’s new production house Mad Man not only conveys the mood of unpredictability and adventure, which would be the hallmark of Madhu’s future film productions, but is also derived from the first three letters of Madhu Mantena’s first name and surname.

