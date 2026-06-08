Sources suggest Star Plus is preparing a large-scale reality venture with a unique format where new contestants may take centre stage in every episode.

Star Plus may be gearing up to make a grand return to the reality television space with what is being described as one of its most ambitious non-fiction projects in recent years. While the channel has delivered several successful reality properties in the past, including Dance Plus and Nach Baliye, industry sources indicate that a brand-new format could soon be heading to television screens.

Star Plus to feature Bigg Boss-scale reality show? Endemol, mystery Bollywood host and a never-seen-before format spark buzz

According to sources close to the development, the broadcaster is planning a large-scale reality show that could rival the stature and scale of popular formats such as Bigg Boss. Interestingly, insiders claim that the concept may also draw comparisons with some of the newer reality formats that have recently gained attention on streaming platforms, including The 50.

What makes the project particularly intriguing is its reported format. While official details remain tightly under wraps, sources suggest that the show may feature a fresh set of participants in every episode, offering viewers a constantly evolving narrative and a unique viewing experience unlike traditional reality competitions.

Adding further weight to the speculation is the reported involvement of Endemol Shine India, the production house behind Bigg Boss and several other successful unscripted formats. Industry insiders believe that the collaboration signals the channel's intent to mount the project on a significant scale.

The mystery surrounding the show has only intensified with reports that the first promotional shoot is currently underway in Mumbai. Sources reveal that the host has already begun filming the inaugural promo, although the identity of the face leading the show has not been officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, industry chatter suggests that a major Bollywood name could be associated with the project. Among the names doing the rounds is Anil Kapoor, who has previously showcased his flair for hosting and television appearances. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding his involvement at the time of writing.

With the channel maintaining complete secrecy around the project, fans and industry observers alike are eagerly awaiting an official announcement. If the reports hold true, Star Plus could be preparing to re-enter the reality entertainment arena in a big way, with a format that promises both scale and novelty.

Also Read: Star Plus to launch its newest jodi from Sairaab at Fashion Ke Rang, Rishton Ke Sang

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