The advance booking of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey was thrown open in India at 10:00 am on June 8, though the release is more than a month away. As of now, Universal Pictures has opened plans for only two shows, that too in IMAX screens, one early morning and one at night or evening. It was expected that the rates of all shows across the country would be sky-high or the highest ever, surpassing the insane ticket prices of Nolan’s last film, Oppenheimer (2023) or the recently released Dhurandhar The Revenge (2026). But it’s a pleasant surprise to see that in several cinemas of IMAX, the rates are reasonable.

SHOCKING: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey IMAX tickets touch Rs. 3000 in Pune; Delhi’s Paras keeps it LOWEST at just Rs. 370

Mumbai

The luxurious Inox Malad is the cheapest place to watch The Odyssey as the morning show tickets are available for just Rs. 450, Rs. 470 and Rs. 520. The price of the tickets for the evening show of 5:00 pm is Rs. 700, 750 and Rs. 800. Erox IMAX meanwhile, is charging Rs. 500, Rs. 520 and Rs. 550 for 9:45 am and Rs. 700, Rs. 720 and Rs. 750 for the 4:45 pm show.

At PVR Lower Parel, the rates are slightly higher, though not the highest. The 10:00 am show tickets are sold for Rs. 700, Rs. 800 and Rs. 1400, while one will have to shell out Rs. 900, Rs. 1200 and Rs. 1400 for the 8:30 pm show.

The Cinepolis cinemas are charging the highest. At their Thane property, the rates are Rs. 950, Rs. 1000 and Rs. 1050 for the 7:00 am show and Rs. 1400, Rs. 1500 and Rs. 1600 for the 5:30 pm show. In Cinepolis Seawoods, no tickets are sold under Rs. 1300. While the 7:00 am show tickets are for Rs. 1300, Rs. 1400 and Rs. 1500, the 5:30 pm show tickets are sold for Rs. 1800, Rs. 1900 and Rs. 2000.

Delhi-NCR

In the capital city and surrounding places, two cinemas are charging in four digits. In PVR Vegas Dwarka, the rates for both shows are Rs. 830, Rs. 850 and Rs. 1050. PVR Priya tickets are reasonably priced at Rs. 450, Rs. 470 and Rs. 490; however, the recliners are available for Rs. 1400. PVR Superplex Noida comes next, as it charges Rs. 640, Rs. 660 and Rs. 760 for the afternoon show and Rs. 700, Rs. 720 and Rs. 810 for the late-night show. In Inox Vishal Mall, the tickets of early morning show are sold for Rs. 550, Rs. 600 and Rs. 650 and that of the night show at Rs. 700, Rs. 750 and Rs. 800.

Lastly, Inox Paras is charging Rs. 370, Rs. 390, Rs. 410 and Rs. 490 for 9:15 am show and Rs. 520, Rs. 570, Rs. 620 and Rs. 650 for the 7:45 pm show. In other words, it is the theatres with the cheapest tickets for The Odyssey in India.

Down South and Kolkata

In Cinepolis Nexus Bengaluru, the rates are Rs. 900, Rs. 950 and Rs. 1000 for both shows, while in Cinepolis Kochi, tickets are available for Rs. 750, Rs. 800, Rs. 850, Rs. 900 and Rs. 950. The popular Broadway in Coimbatore is charging a flat rate of Rs. 508.34. Meanwhile, in Inox South City Kolkata, the tickets for the 10:00 am show are Rs. 470 and Rs. 500 and that of the 8:30 pm show are Rs. 680 and Rs. 710.

Pune

If you are a resident of Pune, be prepared to pay the highest in the country to watch The Odyssey. The tickets of the 7:00 am show at Cinepolis Aundh and the 9:00 am show at Inox Megaplex are sold for Rs. 1400, Rs. 1500 and Rs. 2600. As for the evening shows in these cinemas, the rates are Rs. 1600, Rs. 1700 and Rs. 3000.

To conclude

As of 10:45 am on June 8, several IMAX properties are yet to open bookings like Miraj IMAX Wadala Mumbai, PVR Palazzo and Inox Velachery in Chennai, PVR Palladium Mall Ahmedabad, Inox Megaplex Lucknow, etc. Moreover, theatres often practice dynamic pricing. This means that the rates might increase as ticket sales go higher.

Also Read: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey to open IMAX ticket sales in India from June 8

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